BEST job seeking stress

BEST Employment has pledged to help job seekers struggling with mental illness find the right support for their needs.

Research has found the mental health of the unemployed deteriorates the longer they are out of work and this is a barrier to securing future employment.

The connection between unemployment and mental illness was most visible during the global financial crisis when Australia's economic growth slowed and unemployment and underemployment increased.

Suicide rates among the unemployed rose 22% during the crisis compared to their rates prior to the crisis.

Some people who have a mental illness end up in a catch 22 scenario where difficulties in job seeking exacerbate mental health issues and this in turn might make it difficult to apply for jobs.

These difficulties include accessing transport to and from work, negative attitudes of employers and co-workers and concern about how to balance employment with treatment for ongoing health problems.

Marketing co-ordinator Kate Ottewell said BEST Employment was committed to helping job seekers find the right support for their mental health conditions.

"It's great to see more people talking about mental health and the services available to assist them,” Ms Ottewell said.

"Mental health affects nearly one in five people, we are all bound to know someone suffering.

"It's important they know they are not alone.”

Ms Ottewell said BEST was in a great position to provide clients with support.

"In our capacity as a service provider for disability employment services, we deal with many and varied participants who have been diagnosed with various mental health conditions,” she said.

"Quite often with support we see our participants become valued employees again and thus we see great improvement in their mental health.”

BEST Employment can assist clients with:

Supporting participants to source and attend referral services for their particular mental health issues: allied health services such as counselling/ psychiatric services, mental health support workers, support for personal carers, personal helpers and mentors program, financial counselling services, assessing future goals, alternate therapies, improving social interactions

Ensuring they can access suitable mental heath facilities to overcome personal barriers to employment

Ensuring referrals to suitable jobs and employers who are compassionate to their needs

Future goals to improve situation such as voluntary work or training and promote interaction with others

Post placement support once in employment or training

Holistic approach to support: how are they managing with mental health, physical conditions, work stress, maintaining hours, getting to work on time, do they have what resources they need to continue employment, wage subsidy assistance, training for work colleagues to understand conditions, liaise with employers about work issues that are affecting them and their capacity to maintain employment.

BEST Employment is open from 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday at 45 Guy St, Warwick.

If you are distressed by this story or want to seek help for someone you know, phone Lifeline 131114 or visit lifeline.org.au or SANE Australia 1800187263.