Better access to Yangan tip no waste

IMPROVED: The upgrades to Yangan dump gives better access for users, and has improved safety by reducing traffic to a single one-directional lane.

THE long-standing Yangan landfill has been given an upgrade, helping residents to more safely and easily dispose of their rubbish.

Southern Downs Regional Council planning, environment and corporate services director Ken Harris said the improvements finished last week resulted in a cleaner, safer facility.

"The waste in the current cell at the Yangan Waste Facility has been moved to the back end of the cell, compacted and covered, giving extra space in the cell, but also creating a new hardstand area level with the ground,” Mr Harris said.

"The public can now access the waste cell and dispose of their waste from outside the cell on the new hardstand area.

"This means they won't have to drive into the cell to dispose of rubbish or drive where waste has already been deposited.

"It also means that less stormwater is captured and as a consequence there is less water, and water contiminated with waste, to pump out of the cell after heavy rain events.”

Site supervisor Gary McGregor, who was managed the dump at Yangan for six years, said he had received some great community feedback in the week since the site reopened.

"It really is a great improvement as vehicles don't have to go down into the pit anymore so it's a much cleaner environment,” Mr McGregor said.

"We've only been open since last Saturday. I got a text from another worker last weekend and he said people were loving it.

"We've also made it just a one-way road all the way around the dump site.

"Previously it was two-way on a road barely wide enough for two vehicles and with people turning in and out of the dump itself, so the changes have made it far safer.

"All the people I've met using the Yangan facility are great.

"They're excellent at recycling which is very important as it means the landfills last longer, and they're just nice people to deal with generally.”