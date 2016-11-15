23°
News

Between rock and a hard place - the demise of Stanthorpe Rocks

15th Nov 2016 2:28 PM
THE SHOW WON'T GO ON: Darryl Braithwaite rocks the crowds at Stanthorpe Rocks 2015.
THE SHOW WON'T GO ON: Darryl Braithwaite rocks the crowds at Stanthorpe Rocks 2015. Greyrose Photography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

STANTHORPE Rocks is no more.

The husband and wife team behind Slydogz Eventz have decided to discontinue with the festival franchise.

Ian and Karen Wade-Parker are the brains behind the Stanthorpe Rocks festival, which in the last few years has grown to include Towers Rocks (Charters Towers) and Rocky Rocks (Rockhampton).

Mr Wade-Parker said financial constraints had seen a premature end to the Slydogz Eventz rock festivals.

"We really wanted this Stanthorpe Rocks to be the big one,” he said.

"We were expecting 3000 - 3500 tickets sold but the figures were way off were we wanted to be.

"This meant we had to cancel the super tent; it was either that or save money by not having the Hoodoo Gurus or Joe Camilleri and the Black Sorrows.

"But we weren't going to do that, because the music is the most important factor in the whole thing.

Mr Wade-Parker said he wasn't sure exactly why they didn't get the crowds they wanted.

"Who knows,” he said.

"I think unfortunately there too many festivals in south-east Queensland these days.

"We've had a lot of people coming from Brisbane and the Gold Coast in past years, but now there's such a wide choice of festivals, catering to similar musical tastes that they don't have to drive three hours to go to.”

Mr Wade-Parker said the decision to pull the pin was purely one of economics.

"We have the desire but can't sustain the enormous costs that go into putting on these events,” he said.

"The music we've brought to the region over the years was absolutely brilliant.

"We didn't have any dud acts, just great iconic acts.

"And we did our best to mix it up and bring new acts like Adam Brand, who the crowd loved.

"Obviously we can't predict the weather and people got a bit wet but that's all part of the festival experience too.”

Mr Wade-Parker said the economic stimulus to the region was immense.

"We turned a historically quiet November weekend with 15-20% occupancy in hotels around the area, to being sold out,” he said.

"Not to mention all the local suppliers, vendors and community groups that benefited.

"As well as giving so many local bands a taste of playing at a big festival.”

Mr Wade-Parker said he was very proud of what Slydogz had achieved.

"I loved putting on these shows, getting around the crowd and speaking to people having a great time.

"We brought our passion for music to the Southern Downs, it was a dream of ours and we achieved it, now it's time to move on to other things.”

Warwick Daily News
Between rock and a hard place - the demise of Stanthorpe Rocks

Between rock and a hard place - the demise of Stanthorpe...

Stanthorpe Rocks is no more. The husband and wife team behind Slydogz Eventz have decided to discontinue with the festival franchise.

Third crash in a week at Warwick intersection trouble spot

Crash at the corner of Wantley and Grafton Sts in Warwick.

Emergency services rush to scene of Warwick crash. Woman injured.

Fraudster fails in claim jail term was manifestly excessive

Cold call scammer fails in appeal bid

'Classic NES' sale crashes EB site again

"Are you serious? Absolutely gutted."

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Major economic boost to Warwick

Australian polocrosse trio Farann Mathie, Ryle Waugh and Luke Saul with Warwick Polocrosse Club president Les Fraser and Mayor Tracy Dobie at The Coffee Club before national squad games this year at Morgan Park.

Warwick economy set for major boost

Eighty-four karts racing at Sandy Creek Raceway today

The young kids go round Sandy Creek Raceway in the Cadet 12s class on Saturday.

Karting club meeting on Sunday

Stanny is set to Rock this weekend

Stanthorpe Rocks

THE biggest music event of the year is back on the Southern Downs.

Heidi Klum: I've learnt to 'embrace' my body after four kids

Heidi Klum: I've learnt to 'embrace' my body after four kids

HEIDI Klum has learnt how to "embrace" her body after having four children, and she's no longer worried about her shape.

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland covers Chainsmokers' Closer

Actress reveals singing voice.

She sings in an acoustic cover of Chainsmokers' smash Closer.

Ralph Fiennes wins big at Evening Standard Theatre Awards

The winners from the 2016 London Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Blue singer Duncan James rushed to hospital

Blue singer Duncan James was rushed to hospital

J.K. Rowling: I'm 'still learning' how to write screenplays

J.K. Rowling doesn't think she's quite there yet with screenplays

"Ape in heels": Racist slur targets Michelle Obama

First Lady Michelle Obama has been called an "Ape in heels" by a property developer in West Virginia, whose social media post was praised by the county's mayor.

“I’m tired of seeing a Ape in heels.”

Howzat! Adele to play at The Gabba

Adele is coming to Queensland to play at The Gabba.

First major concert at The Gabba since Sherbert in 1973

Views - Large Block -Close to School and Shop

52 King Street, Yangan 4371

House 3 1 1 $345,000

Three bedrooms * large family / rumpus room * lounge has air conditioner and gas outlet for heating * air conditioner in spacious main bedroom * kitchen meals with...

Country Living In Town

273 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 3 $279,000

On 6,213sqm this property provides country living in town. The home features a spacious kitchen opening to a large combined dining and lounge room with wood...

Rural Retreat in the Mountains

1698 Inverramsay Road, Goomburra 4362

Rural 5 1 2 $449,000

This unique 33.23 acre lifestyle property situated in the picturesque Goomburra Valley with views to the Main Range National Park. Features a 5 bedroom double...

Creek Frontage

0 Harts Road, Thanes Creek 4370

Rural 0 0 $145000

Ideal rural lifestyle property that would suit an extended family. Thanes Creek is 40 km west of Warwick. Here is 16.08 hectares (40 acres) that has frontage to...

4 Bedroom Timber Home

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $199,500

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 337,500

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

Affordable Land

Ellinthorp 4362

Residential Land Do you have a limited budget? Looking for cheap land as investment? ... $32,000

Do you have a limited budget? Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you are a traveller? Here's an opportunity to purchase a residential block...

Close to Amenities

1 Self Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 250,000

Brick veneer 3 bedroom has reverse cycle air conditioning, larger rooms and good living space. A separate lounge off the entry has a slow combustion wood fire plus...

Family Home Designed With Space

14 Fairwill Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 8 $380,000

This home has been created with space for the family in mind. Featuring 4 built-in bedrooms plus air conditioned master bedroom with ensuite and walk in robe.

Raised our Family Here

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 287,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. This, in addition to the cubby-house out the back and "vegemite-proof" furnishings, makes this...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!