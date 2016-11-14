Big bike riders ready for holiday work at Morgan Park

THE riders with the big bikes can't wait to get back to Morgan Park Raceway next year after upgrading of the facility during the holiday break.

Motorcycle Sportsmen of Queensland president Paul Dawson said the club attracted 122 riders at the weekend.

"There are a lot of people out there having fun,” Dawson said.

The event was round 5 of the club championship and round 2 of the Queensland Road Racing Championships for supersports.

"We are looking forward to coming back next year after upgrading work,” he said.

On the track, Australian superbike supersports champion Troy Guenther and Callum Spriggs were having a major battle in their class just in front of Callum Barker.

In superbikes, Ryan Yanko from Mackay and Brisbane rider Sam Lambert were the top two.

"Sam is back from racing in world championships overseas,” he said.

This weekend, the cars return for state championship racing.