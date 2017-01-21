Big day for Luca and a brand new drink bottle

SCHOOL YARD: Luca Harris is packed up and ready to get to school.

HIS uniform is crisp, he's sporting a flash new haircut and there's a brand new drink bottle with his name all over it - literally.

Luca Harris is one of hundreds of Southern Downs children who will walk through the school gates for the first time on Monday.

"I'll miss kindergarten,” the four-year-old said.

"But I got new shoes, new books, uniforms.

"And a new water bottle.

"And mum got one too.”

Luca will start at Warwick West State School, moving up from Warwick Community Kindergarten.

His mum Chloe Grant said the transition was proving quite easy.

"I feel fine,” she said.

"He did have kindy last year, so that makes it easier.

"He's got about 10 kids going to the same school so he'll have friends on his first day.

"We just loved kindy, so Prep should be just as exciting.”

Luca said going to a new school just meant more days away from home.

"My friends Lara and Ingrid are going,” he said.

"My baby brother Noah isn't going, but he'll go when he grows.

"I'm excited to go school, and it's going to be real good. Now I think we should take some photos.”