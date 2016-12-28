Big fine for parking in taxi ranks

DARLING Downs police and Transport Inspectors will be conducting a crackdown on drivers using taxi ranks to pick up passengers.

Recent changes to legislation on December 16 means fines have risen from $48 to $243.

The move is designed to help regulate the parking in such places with the advent of private transport services - 'ride booking drivers'.

These drivers are only allowed to accept fares from customers with pre-arranged bookings through a smartphone app or a specialist phone booking agent and are not allowed to 'tout' for fares in taxi ranks.

Toowoomba Police Traffic Adjudicator Senior Constable Alvyn Servyn stated the idea was to keep the taxi zones free to move people in and out dense areas.

"Stopping is defined as both parking there and also stopping with the blinker on," Snr Const Servyn said.

"Taxi ranks are exclusively for licensed taxi operators and 'ride-sharing drivers' can expect fines of $487 if they take on passengers in the ranks."

Police say the new fines are a part of an initiative to keep people moving and reducing arguments or clashes at transport points.