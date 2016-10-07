27°
Big W staff show big hearts

Jonno Colfs | 7th Oct 2016 5:00 PM
BIG HEART: Big W distribution centre staff Molly Seibel, Shane Kerr, Janine Newley and Anthony McConville show off the great prizes on offer for the 2016 Big W golf day.
BIG HEART: Big W distribution centre staff Molly Seibel, Shane Kerr, Janine Newley and Anthony McConville show off the great prizes on offer for the 2016 Big W golf day.

WORKERS from one of Warwick's biggest businesses will tee off for sick children next Saturday.

The Big W golf day is the Warwick distribution centre's biggest fundraiser of the year and is part of Big W's Big Heart campaign, with all monies raised to go towards the Children's Hospital Foundation.

Operations manager Shane Kerr said the event had always been popular.

"We had 144 players last year and hope for that many again, if not more,” he said.

"There will be at least a dozen teams from the DC here, our staff love to get involved in this event.

"It's lots of fun and with a stack of great prizes on offer.

"There are nearest the pin prizes, ladies-only prizes and even a prize for last.”

Mr Kerr said another drawcard was the major raffle, to be drawn on the day.

"This year the major prize is a TV and DVD player, second prize is a mower and brushcutter, third is a fishing charter off Clevelandand fourth prize is a mountain bike,” he said.

"As well, this year we have 700 mystery envelopes that will be on sale from 11.30am.

"We sold out of these last year and each envelope contains an instant prize.

"All prizes have been graciously donated by local businesses and Big W vendors.

"We're enormously appreciative of all the support we have received around the region.”

The four-ball ambrose will have a shotgun start from 7am, then again at midday.

Mr Kerr said players should call the Warwick Golf Club pro shop to register.

"The cost is $25 for non members and $15 for members,” he said.

"We raised about $5500 last year and we'll be shooting for around that mark again this year.”

WORKERS from Big W will tee off for sick kids next weekend.

