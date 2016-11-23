Bike crash lands man in Warwick hospital

A BICYCLE crash has seen a man transported to hospital last night.
The crash took place on Dragon St, Warwick at about 7pm last night.
The man in his 20s was transported to hospital with leg and arm injuries.
