Bike rider charged with possession of knuckle dusters

A 22-year-old Warwick bike rider is on the way to court after being allegedly found with knuckle dusters in his possession at 3.10pm yesterday.

He was discovered allegedly with the knuckle dusters when pulled over by Killarney police as part of a traffic stop while riding his bike on Wallace St in Warwick.

The man has been charged with being in possession of a restricted article under the Weapons Act and will face Warwick Magistrates Court on February 15.

Killarney police also charged a 30-year-old man from Killarney on a mid-range drink driving charge after he was pulled over in the town of Killarney at 12.45am yesterday.

He registered a blood alcohol level of .115 and will face Warwick Magistrates Court on January 11.

His licence was immediately suspended as his reading was over .100

The Warwick Road Policing Unit charged a woman with drug driving yesterday afternoon.