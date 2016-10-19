Bikies, drive-bys and gunshots; Warwick's week so far

REPORTS of gunshots have surfaced in Warwick for the second time this week.

Residents in the south west of Warwick around Bisley St, took to Facebook in the early hours of this morning to report hearing what sounded like gunshots.

Some residents in the area reported hearing three shots with some reporting up to five gunshot-like noises.

Warwick police say no such incidents were reported to them.

After news of Monday night's drive by shooting broke, where shots were fired into a home on Gilbert Cr, locals are on edge and fearing for the safety of the community.

Taskforce Maxima is in town to investigate Monday's incident.

Just this morning, two Rebel Motorcycle gang members were spotted in Warwick.