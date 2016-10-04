Large numbers, big prices and great quality at sale

Maughan Benn and Chris Rickert present Bill Bonner with champion pen of steers.

BILL Bonner of Eukey is no stranger to this trophy.

He has exhibited the grand champion pen of George and Fuhrmann's steer show and sale in Warwick for two years in a row. The pen of grain fed Charolais-cross steers was the previous year's champion pen of feeder steers, and a credit to the breeders, the humble cattle farmer said.

"You buy good steers, you get good results," Mr Bonner said after his win.

"That's the message from the win, isn't it?"

Mr Bonner's winning pen was bred by Brad and Christina Williamson of Ballandean who use Palgrove bulls over commercial santa cows.

The pen of five bullocks sold for a sale top of 348.2c/kg, 700kgs $2437.

There were record crowds at this year's annual George and Fuhrmann Warwick Bullock and Steer Show.

A total of 501 head was yarded at this year's event.

That was a 10% increase on last year's sale.

Young cattlemen Harry, William and Thomas Grayson claimed second place in the grain assisted section with a pen of santa/black simmental cross bullocks selling for 345.2c/kg, 688kgs $2375.

Tommy ran up and gave his father Matthew Grayson a big hug to celebrate the second place.

There were standout qualities of cattle the across sale according to George and Fuhrmann's Maugan Benn.

N.J. and M.C. Nolan of Gladfield sold a quality pen of angus/santa-cross bullocks only 15 months of age for 346.2c/kg, 591kg $2046.

J.A. and E.M. Williamson of Ballandean sold charolais-cross bullocks for 345.2c/kg, 610kgs $2106.

Maugan, Mitchell, Miles and Brittney Benn of Warwick exhibited the best pen of supermarket steers which were angus/limousin cross and sold for 360.2c/kg, 534kg $1923 to Nolan Meats.

In the feeder section Evan and Lesley Peterson of Killarney sold quality Santa steers for a top of 417.2c/kg, 386kg $1610 and were also first in their class.

Mike and Sharyn Benn sold the champion pen of charolais-cross feeder steers from their East Lynne property at Dalveen for 377.2c/kg, 505kg $1905.

The 18-month-old steers had been running on oats.

They were bred by Casino producers Paul and Jenny Fuhrmann and bought by the Benns at the Casino weaner sales.

P.C. and A.K. Mikkelsen of Yangan sold santa/hereford feeder steers for 381.2c/kg, 437kg $1666.

Brad and Christine Williamson of Ballandean sold angus/limousin-cross feeder from their Warialda property for 410.0c/kg, 384kg $1574.

L. and H. Hamblin of Liston sold angus feeder steers for 405.2c/kg, 395kg $1600.