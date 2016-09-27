Billy carts rev up for wacky races

REV HEADS: Joshua and Isaac Gale are ready to brave the track.

THE Gale family's billy cart epitomises the age old craft of backyard cart making.

The seat and stearing wheel were nicked from an old boat, the back two wheels once belonged to a BMX bike and there's a golf buggy somewhere in Warwick missing two of its wheels.

The chassis is from a model boat, the wheel frame is an old trolley from Repco and the red, racing flag was from David Littleproud's face.

"We owe David a thanks,” Mr Gale said.

"It's cut from one of his election posters.”

The Gales have spent a month building their billy cart for the Warwick Wacky Racers to be held this Saturday.

That means, you've got a week to raid the garage, venture to the tip and do all you can to create a billy cart that can get to the finish line without breaking down.

Book into the Warwick Wacky Racers by calling the team on 1300887352.