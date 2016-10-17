BLACKOUT: Power back to some sections of Warwick

UPDATE: Power has been restored to some areas of Warwick.

The traffic lights on the Albion St are functional again, but lights are still out in other parts of town, including the intersection of Guy and Wood sts.

There are also reports that a person was stuck in the lift at the Rose City Shoppingworld when the power initially went out.

Ergon Energy spokesman Rod Rehbein said the best place to check power outages was the Ergon Energy Outage Finder at https://www.ergon.com.au/network/outages-and-disruptions/power-interruptions/outage-finder

This website will be updated as information comes to hand.

EARLIER: OVER 9000 homes in and around Warwick are currently without power and we are no closer to knowing how long the city will be affected.

Ergon Energy spokesman Rod Rehbein said the downed powerlines will prolong the blackout.

"Crews will need to patrol the lines to understand the full extent of any damage before we can estimate a restoration time," he said.

"It is very likely to be a progressive restoration where as far as possible we isolate those sections of the network that have sustained damage so we can restore power to the most customers before beginning the repair work.

"There are multiple reports of fallen power lines in Warwick, so some customers may be without power for a number of hours."

Residents are advised to go to the Ergon Energy Outage Finder at https://www.ergon.com.au/network/outages-and-disruptions/power-interruptions/outage-finder

