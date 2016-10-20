25°
News

Blackout brings bonus business boom

Jonno Colfs
| 20th Oct 2016 8:02 AM
GOOD IDEA: Roddies Fish and Chip shop owner Hannah Zivic doesn't normally open up on a Monday, but saw opportunity with the blackout.
GOOD IDEA: Roddies Fish and Chip shop owner Hannah Zivic doesn't normally open up on a Monday, but saw opportunity with the blackout. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RODDIE'S Fish and Chip shop owner Hannah Zivic may be the only person in Warwick looking forward to another blackout.

Ms Zivic said the shop was not normally open on a Monday.

"I had some things to do here in the morning and ended up opening the shop for lunch,” she said.

"Later on I went shopping and then the storm hit and we lost power, so I got my partner Ashley to come and pick me up.

"A bit after that we drove past and saw the power was back so we decided to open up knowing that the power was off to most of Warwick and people would be looking for a feed.”

Ms Zivic said as they opened the doors, seven or eight people followed them into the store.

"They waited while we got the oil heated and everything ready,” she said.

"It was a 40 minute wait all night, but people waited.”

Ms Zivic said they had sold out of everything by 7.30pm to 8pm.

"I don't know exactly how many but we would have served a couple of hundred customers minimum,” she said.

"At one point a friend walked in for a feed and ended up staying to help, answering phones and working the fryer.”

LOTTA PIZZA: Anthony and Robyn Rye were overrun with pizza orders during Monday's blackouts.
LOTTA PIZZA: Anthony and Robyn Rye were overrun with pizza orders during Monday's blackouts. Jonno Colfs

Eagle Boys owner Robyn Rye said their pizza shop reopened with power at around 5.45pm.

"We got absolutely smashed,” she said.

"Monday night is generally one of our quietest, we'd probably do about 50 to 60 pizzas and five deliveries on an average Monday.

"We did 376 pizzas last night and had 25 deliveries.”

Mrs Rye said they needed to call for more staff.

"We got one of our best staff members to come, we would have been so stuck without her,” she said.

"Normally it's a half hour wait for a delivery, but customers were waiting up to an hour last night.

"We could barely keep up with making the pizzas because the phone kept ringing with more orders.”

Mrs Rye said they were able to make it through relatively unscathed.

"We were already prepped for Tuesday,” she said.

"That saved us.”

The same rush also saw the local Subway franchise stretched to its capacity.

Manager Vivek Mehta said they reopened at around 5.45pm also.

"Our Monday is usually very quiet too,” he said.

"We would do maybe 60 to 70 subs.

"Last night we did more than 230.”

Mr Mehta said it was a different kind of rush.

"Usually people are buying one or two subs, but last night they were buying for their whole family,” he said.

"People were lined up to the door for the two and a hlaf hours we were open.

"Bread coming out of the oven was used straightaway.”

Mr Mehta said everyone was very understanding.

"I must thank all of our customers for their patience,” he said.

"And I'm so proud of my awesome team for they way they handled the night.

"We usually have three staff on but last night we had five including myself and my wife was here too helping out in the back.

"Without them it would have been trouble.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  blackout business warwick

Hit-run cyclist trial date moved

Hit-run cyclist trial date moved

THE trial of a truck driver who allegedly hit a cyclist and left him for dead has been adjourned after just two days.

Warwick fires up over homophobic portrayal

Supporters attend a marriage equality rally in Sydney, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016. Supporters of marriage equality are calling on Members of Federal Parliament to pass legislation in Parliament, and avoid a same-sex marriage plebiscite which has been proposed by the Federal Government. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING

Maranoa's reported disapproval of gay marriage makes headlines

Why police shot injured wallaby 6 times with Glock

Southern Downs police officer cleared over shooting injured wallaby

Lightning strikes right where it hurts the whole of Warwick

STORM BREWING: Blackout occured due to freakish lightning strike.

Blackout reminds Warwick residents of the fun we have ahead.

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Warwick campdrafting set to start on Monday

BATTLE OF WILLS: Warwick campdrafter Ben Tapp on the way to victory in the Pryde's EasiFeed Warwick Gold Cup with a three-round score of 269 last year.

Warwick campdrafting week nears

Events you need to be at this week...

Carter Bilbrough fields for Wheatvale at Slade Park.

Plenty to do on Southern Downs

Madonna's filthy poll vow to Hillary Clinton supporters

Madonna's filthy poll vow to Hillary Clinton supporters

Madonna joked she gives "really good" oral sex as she opened Amy Schumer's comedy set at Manhattan's Madison Square Garden.

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Cruise in a scene from the movie Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

TOM Cruise returns to kick some butt as Jack Reacher.

MOVIE REVIEW: No blaze of glory for Dan Brown's Inferno

SAVING THE WORLD AGAIN: Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie Inferno.

Tom Hanks and director Ron Howard team up again in Inferno.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E9 - bachelor boy band

Georgia Love and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from The Bachelorette.

FANS farewell fire fighter Cam, aka Mr May.

Cam's hopes of romance with The Bachelorette get hosed down

Perth fire fighter Cameron Cranley in a scene from The Bachelorette.

DREAMY Perth fire fighter sent packing just before hometown visits.

Jennifer Lawrence 'secretly' dating Darren Aronofsky

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence is "secretly" dating Darren Aronofsky

Chuck Berry announces first new album since 1979

Chuck Berry

Chuck Berry is releasing his first new studio album for 38 years

Short Walk to Town Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...

Quality Home on Two Acres

8 Condavale Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 3 2 $687,000

4 bedrooms ensuite off main & spacious double entry walk through robe* two way bathroom between two other bedrooms* media room *separate formal lounge * spacious...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $259,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

First Home Option - Reduced to Sell

46 Wilga Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen meals- good cupboard and bench space, electric stove * lounge with woodheater * carport * fenced three sides on 938sm * agent in...

Close to School &amp; Shops

23 Douglas Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $279,000

3 bedrooms *ensuite * separate lounge *kitchen-meals * spacious laundry with two built-in cupboards * deck with views to hills * double lockup garage * storage...

Perfect Family Home

58 Flynn Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 $320,000

Situated in a quiet pocket of Cinema Heights is this wonderful four bedroom, two bathroom property with attached single lock-up garage. Perfect for the first home...

Farm on 4 Titles

643 O'Deas Road, Elbow Valley 4370

3 2 2 $ 870,000

ELBOW VALLEY 23K from Warwick or 20 mins, 146.8 Ha grazing and cultivation has 2 bedrooms + sleepout timber home, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage with 4 titles divided...

Great Investment

31 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This neat 3 bedroom home in Glennie Heights is handy to Schools, Golf Course and walking distance to the John Dee factory. It's location has made it a great...

Low-Set, Low Maintenance, Ideally Located

3/42 Myrtle Avenue, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 $280,000

This beautifully presented 3 bedroom unit is set on it's own 255sqm allotment in a quiet area close to medical centre and handy to all services. All bedrooms are...

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 347,300

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb breaching lease

Rental properties.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb is a no no

Bank adds towns to 'high-risk' home loan list

Suburban housing in Glenvale, Toowoomba, Friday, October 17, 2014. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

"They were falling over themselves to lend"

Developer: Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market

83-year-old told to get out, with nowhere to go

83-year-old pensioner and former mechanic Walter Wallace was shocked to receive a notice on Friday he has two months to vacate his Woombye Caravan Park site.

What happens when 80-year-olds are told they have to go?