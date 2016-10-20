Blackout brings bonus business boom

GOOD IDEA: Roddies Fish and Chip shop owner Hannah Zivic doesn't normally open up on a Monday, but saw opportunity with the blackout.

RODDIE'S Fish and Chip shop owner Hannah Zivic may be the only person in Warwick looking forward to another blackout.

Ms Zivic said the shop was not normally open on a Monday.

"I had some things to do here in the morning and ended up opening the shop for lunch,” she said.

"Later on I went shopping and then the storm hit and we lost power, so I got my partner Ashley to come and pick me up.

"A bit after that we drove past and saw the power was back so we decided to open up knowing that the power was off to most of Warwick and people would be looking for a feed.”

Ms Zivic said as they opened the doors, seven or eight people followed them into the store.

"They waited while we got the oil heated and everything ready,” she said.

"It was a 40 minute wait all night, but people waited.”

Ms Zivic said they had sold out of everything by 7.30pm to 8pm.

"I don't know exactly how many but we would have served a couple of hundred customers minimum,” she said.

"At one point a friend walked in for a feed and ended up staying to help, answering phones and working the fryer.”

LOTTA PIZZA: Anthony and Robyn Rye were overrun with pizza orders during Monday's blackouts. Jonno Colfs

Eagle Boys owner Robyn Rye said their pizza shop reopened with power at around 5.45pm.

"We got absolutely smashed,” she said.

"Monday night is generally one of our quietest, we'd probably do about 50 to 60 pizzas and five deliveries on an average Monday.

"We did 376 pizzas last night and had 25 deliveries.”

Mrs Rye said they needed to call for more staff.

"We got one of our best staff members to come, we would have been so stuck without her,” she said.

"Normally it's a half hour wait for a delivery, but customers were waiting up to an hour last night.

"We could barely keep up with making the pizzas because the phone kept ringing with more orders.”

Mrs Rye said they were able to make it through relatively unscathed.

"We were already prepped for Tuesday,” she said.

"That saved us.”

The same rush also saw the local Subway franchise stretched to its capacity.

Manager Vivek Mehta said they reopened at around 5.45pm also.

"Our Monday is usually very quiet too,” he said.

"We would do maybe 60 to 70 subs.

"Last night we did more than 230.”

Mr Mehta said it was a different kind of rush.

"Usually people are buying one or two subs, but last night they were buying for their whole family,” he said.

"People were lined up to the door for the two and a hlaf hours we were open.

"Bread coming out of the oven was used straightaway.”

Mr Mehta said everyone was very understanding.

"I must thank all of our customers for their patience,” he said.

"And I'm so proud of my awesome team for they way they handled the night.

"We usually have three staff on but last night we had five including myself and my wife was here too helping out in the back.

"Without them it would have been trouble.”