WARWICK's fast food outlets are bearing the brunt of the four hour blackout, with hundreds heading out for an easy meal.

It turns out though, it's anything but easy, or fast.

Drive through lines at all major fast food outlets are backing up well into carparks and customers are piled inside as well waiting for service.

KFC appears to be the most popular choice for blackout sufferers but this reporter can confirm Hungry Jacks' small staff is also being stretched to its capacity.