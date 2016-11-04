Bluebird crew sing a sweet song

BLUEBIRD BUDDIES: Olivia Noble, Chris Burt and Bron Hefferan are just some of the team at Bluebird Kitchen and Bar.

A TOUCH OF WARWICK - Bluebird Kitchen and Bar

Olivia Noble

I've been working here at Bluebird Kitchen and Bar for about five months.

Prior to that I worked at Woolies for about a year.

My dad did a lot of the electrical work here and I knew Jim so I always thought it would be a really cool place to work.

I work as a waitress and barista, which has taught me a whole range of new skills.

I can now make a pretty good coffee.

I am casual but work most days and I'm working towards getting good enough to enter barista competitions.

I didn't even know such a thing existed but the guys here were pretty keen to get me into some.

It's a fun place to work, everyone gets along and the bosses are great.

I really like it when we have live music playing.

It can get stressful when it's really busy but we all know what we have to do and we get it done.

Chris Burt

My wife and I moved to Warwick in January 2015 and I started at Bluebird a couple of months later in March.

Previously we lived in Toowoomba and I was working as an electrical meter reader for a company contracted to Ergon Energy.

That could be pretty interesting especially out on the farms around the region.

I went to some really beautiful places.

I've got a little bit hospitality experience, my first job was a KFC and I had a stint at a smally cafe as well.

I work as the barista here and it took a while to learn how to make a good coffee, but I'm definitely getting there.

I haven't had any thrown back in my face yet anyway.

Really enjoying being back in Warwick, it's home.

Bron "Pickles” Hefferan

I started here when we opened in February 2015.

I began as the apprentice chef and are now a second year apprentice.

I had a casual job at Big W and Katie approached me and told me they were going to open Bluebird and told me to get a resume in.

They sort of decided for me that I'd become the apprentice and I went with it.

I really enjoy it, it's opened up a lot for me and I also recently won the apprentice of the year at the Heritage Bank Business Excellence Awards, which was amazing.

It's was great to receive the recognition and thanks to Jim and Katie for nominating me.

I've learnt a heap of new skills and gained a lot of new friends, we're like a big family here.