22°
News

Body lies in Warwick house undiscovered for six weeks

Jonno Colfs
| 12th Oct 2016 12:21 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A WARWICK woman is believed to have laid dead in her home for up to six weeks, despite police conducting a welfare check three weeks ago.

The body of the 63-year-old woman was found late yesterday, after police were again asked to check on the woman.

Warwick police Sergeant Greg Burton was one of the first officers on the scene.

"We received a call from a neighbour for a welfare check,” he said.

"Basically we conducted inquiries at the house and needed to use the services of a locksmith to gain entry.

"When we entered the house, we unfortunately located the body of a deceased female who had been dead for some time.”

Acting officer-in-charge Craig Berry said the scene was under investigation by Warwick police.

"Investigations at this point indicate the deceased passed away quite some time ago, about six weeks, but we're waiting to confirm that exactly,” he said.

"Due to the amount of time, personal identification will not be possible, we will have to use the resources of a Queensland Police team from Brisbane to assist with dental identification.

"Our investigations have also revealed that the deceased was a recluse.

"This person had very limited interaction with the outside world and no immediate family within the Warwick area.”

Snr Sgt Berry confirmed officers were called to check on the woman three weeks ago.

"Warwick police attended the residence and appropriate inquiries were made at the time, however they were unable to positively establish the location of the occupant of the house,” he said.

"Officers conducted a doorknock and spoke to neighbours at the time but the info they received did not suggest anything other than the occupant had not been seen.

"There were no allegations of health concerns or anything else that warranted us entering the residence at that time.

"It was only when we received subsequent information recently, that we determined entry to the house was required.”

Warwick Daily News
Amateur snappers team up to share their talent

Amateur snappers team up to share their talent

Meet our amateur photographers and expect to see a lot more of their work coming up.

I don't like cricket, I love it, and everything else

Are you sports mad? Jonno Colfs is.

UPDATE: Young boy bitten by snake

He was rushed to Stanthorpe Hospital before being taken to the Toowoomba Base for further treatment.

The boy is awaiting transfer to another hospital.

Body lies in Warwick house undiscovered for six weeks

News

A SHOCKING discovery has confronted Warwick police.

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

All bogans bound for Yangan

ME AND YOU: Bogan Bingo will hit Yangan this weekend.

THE bogans will be out in force this weekend

Latest deals and offers

Rod Stewart receives knighthood

Rod Stewart receives knighthood

SIR Rod Stewart has been honoured with a knighthood by Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

Jim Carrey faces second wrongful death lawsuit

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

Jim Carrey faces second wrongful death lawsuit for Cathriona White

Doctor Who gets Mr. Men makeover

Series of Mr. Men books based on the 12 Time Lords in 'Doctor Who'

Nature's beauty on show at Stanthorpe gallery

ON SHOW: Artist Marcel Desbiens at the opening of his new exhibition last Frida y.

Exhibition tracks shift in artist's work from Canada to Australia.

Khloe Kardashian: Kim isn't doing that well after robbery

Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe says Kim is still "not doing that well" after being robbed

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

Former Spice Girl Mel B is The X Factor's Underdog Judge.

FORMER Spice Girl returns to reality franchise and Channel 7.

In Hearts Wake score wild gig with Slipknot

Singer Corey Taylor of the US heavy metal band 'Slipknot' on stage during a concert at the Nova Rock 2015 festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, 14 June 2015.

Local Northern Rivers band gets spot on monster bill

Raised our Family Here

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 287,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. This, in addition to the cubby-house out the back and "vegemite-proof" furnishings, makes this...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $259,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

Close to School &amp; Shops

23 Douglas Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $279,000

3 bedrooms *ensuite * separate lounge *kitchen-meals * spacious laundry with two built-in cupboards * deck with views to hills * double lockup garage * storage...

Great Value Well Maintained

96 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $239,000

Investors or first home buyers this property could be the one for you. Features 3 bedrooms, large north facing sunroom, modern kitchen and bathroom...

Great Value 3 Bedroom Brick Home

33 Clarke Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This well presented brick and tile home situated on an elevated block in sought after West Warwick only 100m to school, 400m to hospital with views over the city...

Renovate n&#39; Cash In

Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $139,999

Opportunity close to Warwick Hospital which needs renovations. Home has 2 bedrooms, entry, living, kitchen has slow combustion + electric stove, dining and more.

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 347,300

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

Close to Amenities

1 Self Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 250,000

Brick veneer 3 bedroom has reverse cycle air conditioning, larger rooms and good living space. A separate lounge off the entry has a slow combustion wood fire plus...

Great Value 3 Bedroom Brick

47 Furness Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

This excellent value 3 bedroom brick home situated close to hospital, school and TAFE College. All bedrooms with built-ins, modern kitchen, dining and lounge with...

4 Bedroom Timber Home

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $199,500

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest