Body lies in Warwick house undiscovered for six weeks

A WARWICK woman is believed to have laid dead in her home for up to six weeks, despite police conducting a welfare check three weeks ago.

The body of the 63-year-old woman was found late yesterday, after police were again asked to check on the woman.

Warwick police Sergeant Greg Burton was one of the first officers on the scene.

"We received a call from a neighbour for a welfare check,” he said.

"Basically we conducted inquiries at the house and needed to use the services of a locksmith to gain entry.

"When we entered the house, we unfortunately located the body of a deceased female who had been dead for some time.”

Acting officer-in-charge Craig Berry said the scene was under investigation by Warwick police.

"Investigations at this point indicate the deceased passed away quite some time ago, about six weeks, but we're waiting to confirm that exactly,” he said.

"Due to the amount of time, personal identification will not be possible, we will have to use the resources of a Queensland Police team from Brisbane to assist with dental identification.

"Our investigations have also revealed that the deceased was a recluse.

"This person had very limited interaction with the outside world and no immediate family within the Warwick area.”

Snr Sgt Berry confirmed officers were called to check on the woman three weeks ago.

"Warwick police attended the residence and appropriate inquiries were made at the time, however they were unable to positively establish the location of the occupant of the house,” he said.

"Officers conducted a doorknock and spoke to neighbours at the time but the info they received did not suggest anything other than the occupant had not been seen.

"There were no allegations of health concerns or anything else that warranted us entering the residence at that time.

"It was only when we received subsequent information recently, that we determined entry to the house was required.”