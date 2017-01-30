BOM predicts drier, warmer autumn weather for Southern Downs

ARID CONDITIONS: Drier-than-average weather is likely for Warwick from February through April.

THE transition period from summer into autumn is likely to see lower than average rainfall for eastern and central Australia, according to the Bureau of Meteorology's three-month outlook released last week.

Large parts of southern Queensland, New South Wales and north-east South Australia are predicted to have the lowest chance of exceeding the median rainfall for the February to April period.

Following some very hot weather across the eastern states over December and January, the BOM also predicts higher temperatures to continue.

Forecaster James Thompson said after a generally wet January for the Warwick district, the mercury was set to spike for the start of February.

"It's going to be a hot one this week, with highs up to 38 degrees,” Mr Thompson said.

"Warwick has had 119mm of rain in January, well above the average of 83mm, but it looks like it's going to be drier and warmer for the district from February to April.

"For those three months there is a 70% chance of exceeding the median maximum temperature, and a 60% of chance of not hitting the median rainfall, which is about 100mm for Warwick.”

In contrast, the outlook for northern Western Australia and Northern Territory is for a wetter than average three months - largely influenced by tropical weather systems across northern Australia in February, typical for the time of year.

"More active tropical weather has focused rain towards Cape York and Darwin but in saying that, we can just get one big event these outlooks can miss,” Mr Thompson said.