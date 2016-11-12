28°
News

Bonus could carry weight for employers

Sophie Lester
| 12th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
ON THE JOB: Belle Vue Cafe barista Emma White thinks doubling the cash bonus could help Warwick businesses take on more young employees.
ON THE JOB: Belle Vue Cafe barista Emma White thinks doubling the cash bonus could help Warwick businesses take on more young employees. Sophie Lester

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A STATE Government incentive could spell good news for young jobseekers on the Southern Downs.

In an effort to drive down unemployment in regional Queensland, the Palaszczuk Government will double its Back to Work incentive to $20,000 for businesses which hire an unemployed person aged 15-24 years, between December 1 and February 28.

Belle Vue Cafe barista Emma White got her first job in Rose City Shoppingworld when she was 15 years old.

Now 21, Ms White has been working at the cafe for three years.

She said the extra incentive could help give Warwick businesses the push to hire more young people.

"I've been working here full-time as well as studying veterinary nursing part-time online,” Ms White said.

"A lot of my friends did have jobs during high school but found it difficult to find something full-time.

"I think a lot of employers are looking for people who are experienced and won't necessarily take the time to train people so I would say having that bonus would be a good incentive to take on less experienced people.

"I don't think there's necessarily a lack of jobs in Warwick but people aren't always as persistent with job seeking or willing to take the crummy jobs first.

"A lot of young people do go elsewhere for education and training though.”

Ms White's boss, cafe owner Mark Favero, said he tried to give young people employment opportunities wherever possible.

"I think it's good to get young people involved in the business and we try to work with the job agencies in town even if it's just training someone for a few months,” Mr Favero said.

"We've always had to have some senior staff because when you're talking full-time, school age isn't really reasonable.

"The cash bonus is a good incentive to get young people in early, especially as wages are such a big thing these days, any assistance is a positive.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  back to work employment queensland government southern downs warwick youth unemployment

Just In

Warwick schoolkid vows to donate hair

Warwick schoolkid vows to donate hair

Warwick pupil pledges long locks to help those in need

Keep bad bacteria at bay in food

SUMMER SAFETY: Keeping food refrigerated and cooking meat and poultry thoroughly are some of the tips to avoiding food poisoning this summer.

It's estimated 86 Australians die from food poisoning each year

Free health checks for women

Women will be able to attend free health clinics over next 2 months

Wellcamp Airport opens gateway for region's producers

Southern Downs producers to have easier access to overseas markets

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Stanny is set to Rock this weekend

Stanthorpe Rocks

THE biggest music event of the year is back on the Southern Downs.

Bryon duo to rock Stanthorpe

Nahanni from Bryon Bay are playing at Stanthorpe Rocks.

BYRON Bay duo Nahanni are in town for Stanthorpe Rocks and they're excited.

Allman Park comes alive for Allora Cup

Real Favulous wins the Railway Hotel Allora Cup at Allman Park.

Get ready for the racing action

Want to see a movie? Check out these quick reviews

Want to see a movie? Check out these quick reviews

Need a few tips on what to see on the silver screen this weekend? Read on for top movie tips.

Jeffrey Archer's life of twists and turns

This Was a Man, Pan MacMillan Australia 2016.

He's a best selling novelists, a perjurer and an ex-politician

TV Insider: Documentaries are the real reality

Ian Dickson has his face painted in an episode from the second season of First Contact on SBS.

Sick of reality tv? Give these documentaries a shot

Bachelor Tim Robards launches new diet and fitness business

Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich.

Australia's first Bachelor talks health, fitness and love

Ed Sheeran pays a visit to sick fan in hospital

Singer Ed Sheeran

British singer answered the call of her parents

Amy Adams' hair colour changed her career

Actor Amy Adams.

Changing her blonde locks changed her career

Battlefield 1: Powerful stories of WW1 told well

Poignant episodes are more like a mini series or movie

Close to Amenities

1 Self Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 250,000

Brick veneer 3 bedroom has reverse cycle air conditioning, larger rooms and good living space. A separate lounge off the entry has a slow combustion wood fire plus...

Views - Large Block -Close to School and Shop

52 King Street, Yangan 4371

House 3 1 1 $345,000

Three bedrooms * large family / rumpus room * lounge has air conditioner and gas outlet for heating * air conditioner in spacious main bedroom * kitchen meals with...

Family Home Designed With Space

14 Fairwill Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 8 $380,000

This home has been created with space for the family in mind. Featuring 4 built-in bedrooms plus air conditioned master bedroom with ensuite and walk in robe.

Raised our Family Here

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 287,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. This, in addition to the cubby-house out the back and "vegemite-proof" furnishings, makes this...

Residential Land

Ellinthorp 4362

Residential Land Looking for cheap land as investment? Do you have a limited budget? ... $28,000

Looking for cheap land as investment? Do you have a limited budget? Want a home base if you are a traveller? Here's an opportunity to purchase a residential block...

Affordable Land

Ellinthorp 4362

Residential Land Do you have a limited budget? Looking for cheap land as investment? ... $32,000

Do you have a limited budget? Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you are a traveller? Here's an opportunity to purchase a residential block...

River Views

Warwick 4370

Residential Land Take advantage of the river views from your choice of 872 m ... $ 110,000

Take advantage of the river views from your choice of 872 m or 907 m blocks on Canningvale Road away from the hustle and bustle and only 3 minutes to the Post...

River Views

Warwick 4370

Residential Land Take advantage of the river views from your choice of 872 m ... $ 110,000

Take advantage of the river views from your choice of 872 m or 907 m blocks on Canningvale Road away from the hustle and bustle and only 3 minutes to the Post...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

First Home Option - Reduced to Sell

46 Wilga Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen meals- good cupboard and bench space, electric stove * lounge with woodheater * carport * fenced three sides on 938sm * agent in...

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!