Bonus could carry weight for employers

A STATE Government incentive could spell good news for young jobseekers on the Southern Downs.

In an effort to drive down unemployment in regional Queensland, the Palaszczuk Government will double its Back to Work incentive to $20,000 for businesses which hire an unemployed person aged 15-24 years, between December 1 and February 28.

Belle Vue Cafe barista Emma White got her first job in Rose City Shoppingworld when she was 15 years old.

Now 21, Ms White has been working at the cafe for three years.

She said the extra incentive could help give Warwick businesses the push to hire more young people.

"I've been working here full-time as well as studying veterinary nursing part-time online,” Ms White said.

"A lot of my friends did have jobs during high school but found it difficult to find something full-time.

"I think a lot of employers are looking for people who are experienced and won't necessarily take the time to train people so I would say having that bonus would be a good incentive to take on less experienced people.

"I don't think there's necessarily a lack of jobs in Warwick but people aren't always as persistent with job seeking or willing to take the crummy jobs first.

"A lot of young people do go elsewhere for education and training though.”

Ms White's boss, cafe owner Mark Favero, said he tried to give young people employment opportunities wherever possible.

"I think it's good to get young people involved in the business and we try to work with the job agencies in town even if it's just training someone for a few months,” Mr Favero said.

"We've always had to have some senior staff because when you're talking full-time, school age isn't really reasonable.

"The cash bonus is a good incentive to get young people in early, especially as wages are such a big thing these days, any assistance is a positive.”