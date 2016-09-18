19°
Bony Mountain Folk Festival rocks the crowds again

Jonno Colfs
| 18th Sep 2016 3:47 PM
SONG BIRD: Norma O'Hara Murphy presiding over another Bony Mountain Music Festival.
SONG BIRD: Norma O'Hara Murphy presiding over another Bony Mountain Music Festival.

THE threat of a wet weekend didn't stop the crowds turning up in droves to the 2016 Bony Mountain Folk Festival.

The annual event, held on a property about 27kms west of Warwick has built up a loyal following over the years.

Festival founder, Australian folk music legend and property owner Norma O'Hara Murphy said she was trying to make the festival as diverse as possible.

"We have about 15 to 20 artists performing this weekend, from folk to country to bush poetry and even celtic and highland dancing,” she said.

Mrs O'Hara Murphy said she'd been involved in the running of a few festivals in New South Wales before moving to Queensland.

"It's always been my ambition to run a country and folk festival,” she said.

"I've never just been a country artist, but might have been pigeon holed as such after the exposure I got from the Tamworth Country Music Festival and winning a couple of Golden Guitars.

"I've always had that folk influence and to be honest I'm really disillusioned and disappointed with country music in Australia at the moment.

"It's so controlled and commercialised and it seems like proper song-writing has disappeared.”

Mrs O'Hara Murphy said organising the festival was a year round job.

"Sometimes I recoup the money I put into it, sometimes I don't,” she said.

"But I love putting it on and people love coming.

"We had a minor issue with some boggy ground right at the entrance to the festival site but my neighbours, Maydan Pastoral came to the rescue and fixed that for me, I'm really grateful to them for that.

"We've got a stall raising funds for Youngcare this year as well as the Country Women's Association ladies from Allora with stall and we've also got the local bush fire brigade here raising funds.

"I try to only use local suppliers and caterers at the event and my local corporate sponsors deserve big thanks for the marquees that keep every shaded and dry.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  bony mountain music festival, folk, music, warwick

