Boot Scootin' charity event kicks out the Black Dog

COMMUNITY EFFORT: Musician Jared Porter has come on board to perform at Bubbles Barbierato's Boot Scootin' Black Dog Charity Auction on Monday night.

AFTER months of planning, Warwick photographer Bubbles Barbierato is gearing up to present her Boot Scootin' Black Dog Charity Auction to kick off Rodeo Week.

"The Douglas Feez Pavilion can only seat 300 and we're very close to selling that many tickets,” she said.

"My photography studio is filled with auction items - we've got a TV, microwave, wheelbarrows filled with various things like alcohol, a Jonathan Thurston-signed cap and a signed Broncos Jersey.”

Ms Barbierato said she had countless people to thank for their support fundraising for the Black Dog Institute.

"I really wanted to spread awareness of this issue to help bring the number of people committing suicide in Warwick down and I'm hoping to raise more than $5000 on the night,” she said.

"I want to say a big thank you to auctioneer David Maher and all of our sponsors including Carey Bros, Allora Butchery, Ranch Bakehouse, Eagle Boys, Gina Auder Creations and Buckaroo Motel.

"Working with the Show Society Management Committee has been fantastic and singer Jared Porter, who will be providing the entertainment, has been amazing to work with.”

The Boot Scootin' Black Dog Charity Auction kicks off from 6pm on Monday. Tickets are $25 beforehand, or $30 at the door unless sold out prior.