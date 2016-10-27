WATCH: Boot Scootin helps beat the Black Dog

AFTER raising $30,000 and counting to beat the Black Dog, Bubbles Barbierato says she thrilled to smash her fundraising goal.

The Warwick photographer hosted close to 300 people at the Douglas Feez Pavilion on Monday night for the inaugural Boot Scootin Black Dog Charity Auction.

She said after a successful first round, she hoped she could introduce the event permanently to the line-up of Rodeo Week events.

Boot Scootin Charity Auction :

"The event went so well - I'd set out with a goal of $5000 so I'm really pleased with how much we've raised to help with suicide prevention and awareness," Ms Barbierato said.

"It was amazing the number of people who had no idea what the Black Dog Institute does and didn't know there were so many suicides in our community so I'm happy to have been able to brought that attention as well.

"Jared Porter was amazing - he had everyone up and dancing and even got me up on stage to sing for a bit.

"I need to say a big thank you to all my sponsors and everyone who helped me put the night together."

Ms Barbierato said she was already trying to plan her next charity event - a race day fundraiser.

She will continue selling bling caps and raffle tickets for the remainder of Rodeo Week.

Phone Bubbles on 0431166157 or keep an eye out for her at the Warwick Showgrounds.