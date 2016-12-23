Boxing Day races, time to catch-up

Don't miss all the glamour of the Boxing Day races on Monday

ALLMAN Park is the only place to be in Warwick this Boxing Day as the annual Boxing Day races take centre stage.

The Boxing Day meeting and Warwick Credit Union Warwick Cup are traditionally the best supported meetings each year at Allman Park.

Warwick Turf Club president Phil Grant said the track was in picture-perfect condition for the race meeting.

"We could handle a fair fall of rain this week and race on Monday as the track is as good as I have seen it,” Grant said.

"I would expect at least eight bookies to stand on the day,” he said.

Grant said Boxing Day was a race day when everyone caught up with each other for a chat.

"We have a DJ playing in the new pavilion from 3.30pm,” he said.

"Entertainment will go to 8pm.

"There will be a free courtesy bus from the course to the Warwick CBD between 6pm and 8pm.”

Club secretary Kristen Doyle said it was one of the biggest meets of the year.

"We had nearly 2000 people come through the gates last year,” Doyle said.

"We'll be hoping for even more than that this year,”she said.

"It's a great time of year - everyone is home for Christmas, there are lots of family and friends in town catching up and enjoying themselves and what better place to do all that than at the races on a gorgeous summer's day.”

Doyle said the new pavilion would be open to accommodate the crowds.

"We're really pushing for this great new area to be used by everyone,” she said.

"It's a great place to enjoy the races with your friends.

"As usual we'll have on-site bookies and a TAB, and all bars and the canteen will be open.”

There will be prizes for best dressed, as well as an ice-cream van for the kids and plenty of shade and seating for guests.

WHEN: From 11am to 8pm on Monday

WHERE: Allman Park Raceway, Warwick

COST: Admission is $20 with children under 16 free.