Boxing Day sales a win for Warwick

I HAVE never been one to venture out into the aisles of giant retailers after Christmas, purely in fear of being trampled after my mum would talk of her experiences with Myer Boxing Day sale chaos.

But it seems a fair chunk of Warwick didn't heed my dear mother's warnings and flocked to the shops yesterday - and it's great news for businesses and shoppers.

Harvey Norman is claiming one of its best years yet with televisions, fridges, beds and appliances flying out the doors with proud new owners at the handles.

Super Cheap Auto, Warwick Tackle and Tusk and Choice Discount Variety Store also had cashed-up buyers swarming their stores, on the prowl for the biggest bargain of 2016.

The National Retail Association was predicting a whopper $390million spend across the state yesterday so it's great to see the Southern Downs getting a nice little slice.

It's also great to see people shopping locally and not heading to Toowoomba or Brisbane on the biggest shopping day of the year.

Your town thanks you for it.

Georja Ryan

Acting Editor