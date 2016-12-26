Boxing Day weather for the Southern Downs

CHRISTMAS is over, all the presents have been opened and there's a fridge full of left-overs.

Now it's time to settle back and enjoy Boxing Day and it's looks like it's going to be a cracker on the Southern Downs.

It's already 23 degrees and the mercury will continue to climb to an expected top somewhere between 30 and 35 degrees today.

There is the slight chance of a shower forecast for the north of the region for later this afternoon and this evening.

The Bureau of Meteorology has also predicted the chance of a thunderstorm later as well.

If you're heading to the Warwick Boxing Day races, make sure your wear a hat and slap on the sunscreen as sun protection is recommended from 7:40am to 4:20pm due to today's extreme UV rating.

It's advised to avoid lighting fires today and also be careful if you're planning a BBQ as the fire danger for the region is rated at very high.

Tomorrow will be hotter again and the temperature will keep rising all week, peaking at an expected top of 39 on New Years Eve.