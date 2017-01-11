Boy helps craft a world without violence

CRAFTING PEACE: Connor Brodie is determined to create 1000 stars for the One Million Stars Against Violence project by July.

A LOVE of drawing and origami has Warwick boy Connor Brodie setting his sights on a unique art project.

The 13-year-old is working hard to make 1000 paper stars by July, to be included in the One Million Stars Against Violence Project at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Starting in the first week of the school holidays, Connor is already a tenth of the way toward his goal.

"I started doing origami when I was about six or seven, and I can make dragons, parrots and frogs,” he said.

"The stars are fairly easy compared to some of the other things I make - it takes me about an hour to make 10 - and I just thought it was a nice way to help.

"The only thing I can't make is a lion, that's my next goal.”

Mum Jenny Topp said she was proud to see her son put his hand up to be involved in the project.

"Connor has Asperger's and both he and my daughter have been bullied quite badly,” Ms Topp said.

"So it's something quite close to home for the family, and for him to be making a stand against violence doing something he loves on top of his Asperger's is incredible to me.

"We'll look into visiting the Gold Coast during the Games and seeing if we can recognise any of Connor's stars.

"We're just really proud of him.”

You can join Connor and contribute stars at Warwick Art Gallery.

For more information, go to warwickartgallery. com.au or onemillion stars.net.