Boys will be boys till they go too far

ON A Sunday afternoon, regardless of the weather, I go for a walk.

I've mapped out the the perfect route which lasts as long as my podcast and ensures I see some nice birds and the cow or two - head down Palmerin St past the Showgrounds and there's rosellas and king parrots. Turn right onto Cleary St, and lo and behold, bison.

Head further along and there's a remarkable dead gum that cockatoos and galahs flock to at dusk.

It's a pretty harmless walk, but this Sunday a couple of blokes in a ute, made it anything but.

I felt them before I heard them.

I had my earphones in when I felt a brush along my right shoulder, then saw the dirty old ute swerve back onto the road and speed off.

From what I can gather, the youngish male driver veered off the road onto the grass, brushed me with the ute, then sped back onto the bitumen and off along the street. I pulled out my headphones, ready to yell some choice words, then stopped in my tracks.

I told myself to take a joke.

Laugh it off and not let it worry me. Boys will be boys.

But my mind quickly switched. What kind of stupidity convinces someone it's okay to drive at speed onto grass all to scare a girl in her 20s, walking alone on a quiet Warwick street.

I have to put it down to idiots out for a laugh, but a few more inches to the left and there might have been less to chuckle about.

Molly Glassey