A SCOUTS function has been marred by a brazen theft at Leslie Dam yesterday.

A wallet was taken from a vehicle at the function, after the woman left the car alone for half an hour between 7.30pm and 8pm.

The car was unlocked and the window was open at the time.

The wallet, which was sitting on the front seat contained $50 in cash and various cards.

Police say there were quite a few people in the area at the time and are investigating their inquiries.