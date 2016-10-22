Break from daily work for Tina

Clifton woman Tina Torcetti is a carer for her son, Callum.

TINA Torcetti, from Clifton, is a full-time carer and son and her husband.

"On a daily basis it's tough,” Mrs Torcetti said.

"It's just about trying to keep a regular routine with medications and trying to keep everything organised.

Callum, 17, has Noonan Syndrome, a genetic dis- order affecting development.

"Every day is different and it's a constant for us - Callum is no longer medicated but, with my other son's hearing, there can be good days and bad days.

"Having Carers Australia and events, like Carers Week, is a great way to meet other carers and know there's help available.”