Break from daily work for Tina

TINA Torcetti, from Clifton, is a full-time carer and son and her husband.
"On a daily basis it's tough,” Mrs Torcetti said.
"It's just about trying to keep a regular routine with medications and trying to keep everything organised.
Callum, 17, has Noonan Syndrome, a genetic dis- order affecting development.
"Every day is different and it's a constant for us - Callum is no longer medicated but, with my other son's hearing, there can be good days and bad days.
"Having Carers Australia and events, like Carers Week, is a great way to meet other carers and know there's help available.”