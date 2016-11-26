Breakfast develops business for Southern Downs

Southern Downs Regional Council mayor Tracy Dobie is keen to kick off a quarterly initiative to build the region's business environment.

SOUTHERN Downs business people are invited to attend the inaugural Mayor's Leadership Breakfast for businesses.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said the council was eager to develop the "leadership series" to help build on business opportunities for regional entrepreneurs.

"It's an initiative I have been keen on for a while," Cr Dobie said.

"It will be about bringing not only business people on the Southern Downs together but also inviting industry people from outside of the region to talk about in this case infrastructure.

"We'll have business development manager for freight at Wellcamp Airport as a guest speaker and we'll also discuss the South East Queensland plan that's just been tabled by the State Government.

"We haven't locked it in yet but we're hoping to make the talks quarterly to keep presentations energetic.

"It will be an informative networking opportunity to come along to."

The breakfast will begin from 6.30am and run until 8am at Rupert's Bar and Grill on Wednesday, December 7.

Tickets are $30 and are available online until November 28 from warwicktickets.com.au.

RSVP to Jenny Sherrin at edu@qld.gov.au, or phone the council on 1300697372 for more information.