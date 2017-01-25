36°
Paramedics treat man at Warwick Watchhouse

Molly Glassey
| 25th Jan 2017 8:24 AM
An ambulance was called before 8am.
An ambulance was called before 8am.

UPDATE: Police have revealed the victim of this morning's alleged assault was an offender in police custody.

The 53-year-old was brought to the watchhouse for a domestic violence matter, with police saying he received the injuries prior to his arrest.

Paramedics were called to treat the Warwick man for head injuries.

He was not taken to hospital, and remains in the Warwick Watchhouse.

EARLIER: THREE paramedics are currently inside the Warwick Watchhouse after reports a man was assaulted.

Initial reports suggest a man in his 50s happened sometime before 8am today.

Emergency crews were warned of possible danger when dealing with the situation.

The man was not taken to hospital.

