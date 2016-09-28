BREAKING: Car bursts into flames on Wood St

UPDATE: A mother and her two daughters are lucky to be alive after their car burst into flames on Wood St this evening.

The mother noticed smoke coming from underneath the passenger seat of her white 4WD and pulled over.

By the time emergency services arrived, the four wheel drive was well alight.

QFS station officer Dennis Burton said investigations were continuing into what sparked the blaze.

The entire car interior was completely melted and destroyed.

The mother and her two children were uninjured.

EARLIER: Reports have come through about a car ablaze in a Warwick st.

The call came through at around 5.50pm.

The blazing car is situated in Wood Street, Warwick near Short Street and was being attended to by emergency services.