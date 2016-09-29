BREAKING: Police investigating unearthed coffin St Mary's Church

UPDATE: Police were called to St Mary's Church this morning after a historic coffin was unearthed from an on-site grave.

It was initially reported human remains were discovered by construction workers at the site, however that is now not believed to be the case.

The grave was the original resting place of Fr James Horan who died in 1913 and his body was moved to the new church after it was completed in 1926.



BREAKING: Construction workers have discovered what they believe are the original coffin and grave of a priest at the old St Mary's Catholic Church.

The discovery was made this morning, and the project's heritage architect was notified and police were called to the scene immediately.

The fact that the site may contain human remains cannot be ruled out until the site has been completely and carefully excavated by police and heritage architect Jacqui Pearce.

Workers discovered the grave while doing extensive renovations to the iconic Warwick church.