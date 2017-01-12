BREAKING: Fire breaks out at Mt Tabor

WARWICK fire crews are rushing to a blaze north of Warwick.
A 000 call was made shortly before 3.50pm today, with reports of a grass fire at Mt Tabor.
The fire is reported to have broken out on Amarina Rd.
