BREAKING: Gun fired at house in drive-by-shooting

Molly Glassey
| 18th Oct 2016 12:10 PM Updated: 12:27 PM

UPDATE: A witness has told of the terrifying moment he heard gunshots on his usually quiet Warwick street.

The man, who lives opposite a house targeted in a drive by shooting last night, said he heard, "over ten gunshots then a car driving off".

"I first heard a couple of shots," he said.

"Then were the rest."

It is believed a handgun was fired at a house in Gilbert Crescent, near Scots PGC college.

It is believed the incident occurred after power was restored following yesterday's blackout.

EARLIER: Police are investigating a suspected drive-by-shooting in Warwick.

It is believed a handgun was fired at a house in Gilbert Crescent.

Police report that the incident occurred after power had been restored following yesterday's blackout.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  crime drive-by shooting editors picks warwick

