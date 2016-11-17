Police shoot armed man near Warwick

UPDATE, 6PM: POLICE have shot a man who was brandishing a shot gun on a property just outside Warwick this afternoon.

A helicopter is reportedly en route to the scene to treat the man in his 60s.

BREAKING: A man has been shot dead by police during a standoff in Freestone near Warwick. #7News https://t.co/vOsSPFSO4F — 7 News Toowoomba (@7NewsToowoomba) November 17, 2016

EARLIER, 5pm: POLICE are attending a rural property just outside Warwick where it is believed a man is brandishing a shotgun.



Crews responded to reports of shots fired on the rural property just after 4.15 this afternoon.



A man in his 60s is believed to be threatening police and posing a risk to himself.



A QPS spokesman said there were no injuries at this stage and crews were on scene and attempting to defuse the situation.



