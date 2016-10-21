UPDATE: Injuries and shock at Cunning Highway rollover

UPDATE: A car towing a caravan has rolled over in a terrifying crash west of Warwick about 9.30 this morning.

Emergency services from Warwick were dispatched to the scene near Oman Ama due to shortages of services in surrounding areas.

The elderly passengers of the vehicle have both sustained minor injuries in the crash and both are reportedly experiencing shock in the aftermath of the incident.

Both the car and caravan are lying on their sides beside the highway.

EARLIER: WARWICK emergency services are rushing to a crash on the Cunningham Highway west of Warwick.

At this stage reports are coming in about a single vehicle crash near Oman Ama.

A car towing a caravan is on its side with the condition of male and female passengers not yet known.

A semi-trailer initially thought to be involved in the incident, was actually stopped at the scene to offer assistance.