BREAKING: Severe thunderstorm warning for Southern Downs

Molly Glassey
| 20th Jan 2017 5:09 PM
Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

THE Bureau of Meteorology have released a severe thunderstorm warning for the Southern Downs. 

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Stanthorpe, Inglewood and Texas.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:
Move your car under cover or away from trees.
Secure loose outdoor items.
Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

