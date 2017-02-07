Breaking the stigma around work for dole

AN INNOVATIVE Warwick Work For the Dole project is passing on valuable skills to jobseekers and putting back into the community.



The project, which has set up its headquarters in the Warwick Redbacks AFL clubhouse on Jackie Howe Dr between 9am and 2.30pm weekdays, also operates a pop-up store at the site.



Donna Page, one of the project supervisors, said all proceeds from sales go to not-for-profit organisations in the community.



"All the things the guys make as part of this project are on sale to the public and every cent goes back into Warwick," she said.



"The participants not only learn a heap of new skills, but can also achieve something good for other local groups."



Mrs Page said the project was set up by Brisbane company Brighter Futures.



"They wanted to design a project that gives something back in an effort to destroy the stigma surrounding the idea of working for the dole," she said.



"All of our participants come to us from Max Employment and NEATO Employment Services.



"They're all long-term unemployed people and and have been directed to take part in a program like this in order to continue receiving benefits.



"We accommodate 45 but currently have 17 participants with us."



Mrs Page said the program was split into three sections.



"We have a woodworking department, a creative department and a marketing department," she said.



"The woodworking and creative teams can let their creativity flow and learn new skills in the process.



"So we've made everything from furniture to toys, toolboxes, household items, paintings as well as restoring a few bits we've picked up."



Mrs Page said the materials came from public donations.



"We do rely on the generosity of the public to keep us in everything we need," she said.



"We need nails, screws, drill bits, tools, hardware, wood, fabric, beads, paints and more.

"Just bring them down to us here at the Redbacks club house.



"Anything we can use to produce saleable items."



Mrs Page said the marketing department was in charge of the shop.



"They look after all the sales as well as running our social media and sourcing donations of supplies," she said.



"Overall, the participants are learning skills such as working with tools and equipment, sewing, painting, marketing, customer service, promotion



Jeanella Carter has been part of the project since December.



"I really enjoy coming here," Miss Carter said.



"It's much better than doing nothing.



"It's hard to find work in Warwick at the moment, but I'm looking all the time.



"Just being here has given me more confidence in dealing with people and I have learned quite a few new skills as well.



"Like how to use a drop saw and a few other tools."



Carly Williams has been working on the project for eight weeks.



"I'm a single mum and my youngest has just gone to school, but I've been looking for part-time work for about 12 months," she said,



"I was sent here and really wasn't all that excited about it, but I do really like it.



"I started in the creative area, but saw the woodworking and thought I'd really like to try that."



To buy any of the items, or donate supplies, drop into the pop-up shop at the Redbacks clubhouse between 9am and 2pm Monday to Friday.



Cameron Hocking is another project member.



"I started a couple of weeks ago," he said.



"I've done a similiar thing before and it's not bad at all.



"It gets me out of the house and keeps me busy.



"I've picked up new skills and I take care of most of the painting that needs to be done as I've had a bit of experience with that."



