36°
News

Breaking the stigma around work for dole

Jonno Colfs
| 7th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
CREATIVE JUICES: From left, supervisors Donna Page and Chris Higgins with Cameron Hocking, Hailey Brown Jeanella Carter, Bernard Welch, Carly Williams, Tammy Austin and Justine Close (front).
CREATIVE JUICES: From left, supervisors Donna Page and Chris Higgins with Cameron Hocking, Hailey Brown Jeanella Carter, Bernard Welch, Carly Williams, Tammy Austin and Justine Close (front). Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN INNOVATIVE Warwick Work For the Dole project is passing on valuable skills to jobseekers and putting back into the community.

The project, which has set up its headquarters in the Warwick Redbacks AFL clubhouse on Jackie Howe Dr between 9am and 2.30pm weekdays, also operates a pop-up store at the site.

Donna Page, one of the project supervisors, said all proceeds from sales go to not-for-profit organisations in the community.

"All the things the guys make as part of this project are on sale to the public and every cent goes back into Warwick," she said.

"The participants not only learn a heap of new skills, but can also achieve something good for other local groups."

Mrs Page said the project was set up by Brisbane company Brighter Futures.

"They wanted to design a project that gives something back in an effort to destroy the stigma surrounding the idea of working for the dole," she said.

"All of our participants come to us from Max Employment and NEATO Employment Services.

"They're all long-term unemployed people and and have been directed to take part in a program like this in order to continue receiving benefits.

"We accommodate 45 but currently have 17 participants with us."

Mrs Page said the program was split into three sections.

"We have a woodworking department, a creative department and a marketing department," she said.

"The woodworking and creative teams can let their creativity flow and learn new skills in the process.

"So we've made everything from furniture to toys, toolboxes, household items, paintings as well as restoring a few bits we've picked up."

Mrs Page said the materials came from public donations.

"We do rely on the generosity of the public to keep us in everything we need," she said.

"We need nails, screws, drill bits, tools, hardware, wood, fabric, beads, paints and more.

"Just bring them down to us here at the Redbacks club house.

"Anything we can use to produce saleable items."

Mrs Page said the marketing department was in charge of the shop.

"They look after all the sales as well as running our social media and sourcing donations of supplies," she said.

"Overall, the participants are learning skills such as working with tools and equipment, sewing, painting, marketing, customer service, promotion

Jeanella Carter has been part of the project since December.

"I really enjoy coming here," Miss Carter said.

"It's much better than doing nothing.

"It's hard to find work in Warwick at the moment, but I'm looking all the time.

"Just being here has given me more confidence in dealing with people and I have learned quite a few new skills as well.

"Like how to use a drop saw and a few other tools."

Carly Williams has been working on the project for eight weeks.

"I'm a single mum and my youngest has just gone to school, but I've been looking for part-time work for about 12 months," she said,

"I was sent here and really wasn't all that excited about it, but I do really like it.

"I started in the creative area, but saw the woodworking and thought I'd really like to try that."

To buy any of the items, or donate supplies, drop into the pop-up shop at the Redbacks clubhouse between 9am and 2pm Monday to Friday.

Cameron Hocking is another project member.

"I started a couple of weeks ago," he said.

"I've done a similiar thing before and it's not bad at all.

"It gets me out of the house and keeps me busy.

"I've picked up new skills and I take care of most of the painting that needs to be done as I've had a bit of experience with that."

 

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  warwick business warwick community work for the dole

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

Poachers kill, decapitate and dump 'Santa's reindeer'

Poachers kill, decapitate and dump 'Santa's reindeer'

A DOCILE deer was shot at close range, hung from a tree, skinned and beheaded, leaving a farming family without their mate 'Big Red'.

Building Southern Downs into the future

Southern Downs Regional Councillors have highlighted their priorities as they prepare for the 2017/18 budget.

What council plans to deliver in region's next budget

Two people treated after ute crashes into tree

Two people were taken to Stanthorpe Hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Amiens Rd, Stanthorpe on Tuesday morning.

Two people have been taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash.

Decades of Girraween park work rewarded

PEAK EFFORT: Girraween National Park ranger Jolene McLellan has been rewarded for her efforts.

Glimpse of baby wombats haven't been the only reward for this ranger

Local Partners

Councillor crowned prince of plonk

A career in wine making may await Southern Downs councillor Vic Pennisi after he swept the Stanthorpe Show wine awards this weekend.

Machinery star of event at Heritage Weekend

HISTORIC MACHINERY: Scott Gilmore and son Brian with a rusty, old international scout at the Allora Heritage Festival.

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend

Warwick organisers jump into action for Jumpers and Jazz

ART COMES ALIVE: Yarnbombed golf buggy Petal with the Egg Bomb Project caravan at Jumpers and Jazz in July 2016.

Planning is well underway for the beloved winter festival

Paceman fit as Warwick heads to Toowoomba for final

Andrew Ryan shows his bowling style for Warwick and will be a key bowler in the Davis Shield final on Sunday.

Warwick paceman recovers from injury in time for final

Assumption students line up with Western Mustangs

Taegan Inmon and Thomas Bell will play for the Western Mustangs tomorrow in Toowoomba.

Warwick pair to play against Gold Coast Titans Academy

Has Amber Sherlock had another wardrobe incident?

SOCIAL media has lit up over a suspicious wardrobe decision on Nine’s afternoon news show, just weeks after Amber Sherlock’s jacket meltdown made headlines.

How Lady Gaga faked Superbowl show's big moment

Lady Gaga performsduring the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Thrilling halftime show might just have been too good to be true

Lady Gaga Superbowl performance 'satanic ritual'

US singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 February 2017.

'She’s the spawn of Satan and part of the ‘New World Order’'

Is Australia in need of its own Donald Trump?

IS Australia ready for its own Trump figure?

Pub blokes serve Manu MKR's 'best sauce ever'

Tim and Kyle pictured during their instant restaurant in Adelaide.

South Australian mates Tim and Kyle smash highest MKR record.

Dream garden to feature on new TV series

DREAM GARDEN: Landscape designer Clint Kenny (left) created an amazing garden for parents Rosi and Michael Kenny that is set to be featured on the first episode of Dream Gardens.

The transformation of a dry, rock-hard paddock into a large garden

Two face 5-years jail for streaming Green-Mundine fight

The illegal streams of Anthony Mundine and Danny Green’s fight were viewed by hundreds of thousands of viewers.

Live-streaming that fight might land these folks in jail

250 Acre Grazing Lifestyle Block

L2 Glenvale Road, Warwick 4370

Rural 0 0 $399,000

This rare to find 250 Acre grazing block situated close to Leslie Dam and only 18km from the CBD of Warwick. Slightly undulating with some timbered areas and...

Horse Complex

26 Campbell Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 5 2 3 $475,000

Well presented 5 bedroom home, ensuite and W/I robe off main * New kitchen, electric appliances and a slow combustion stove, meals area and separate lounge with...

Great Place To Start

93 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Well presented 3 bedroom timber home in a location handy to hospital, schools and park. Features include spacious split level lounge room with air conditioning &...

Walk to City Centre

68 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Reduced to sell - present offers *3 Bedrooms * entry * sunroom *large formal lounge and dining with woodheater fireplace *spacious kitchen meals -good bench and...

Dream of Owning Your Own Home?

44A Stewart Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 1 1 1 $149,000

This cute affordable one bedroom cottage could be your foot in the door. A minimalists dream, walking distance to the town centre, cottage garden, gas cooking and...

Charming Home

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $249,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

A Must See To Believe

5 Martin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $319,900

This immaculately presented 3 bedroom brick residence has been fully renovated inside and outside. Featuring a fully enclosed indoor outdoor entertainment area...

Must be Sold !!

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $189,000

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $310,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Immaculate Executive Residence

11 Flynn Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $365,000

This immaculately presented property with manicured landscaped gardens and a spacious home for the whole family. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with ensuite...

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

First-home buyers still ahead despite setback

CASH WELCOME: Mitch Weeks said the $20,000 first-home buyer grant had helped him buy a property in Warwick.

Buy new or forget $20k home handout

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!