BREAKING: Trial begins for alleged hit and run truckie

COMMITTED: Kingsthorpe man Geoffrey Sleba will stand trial over the hit and run death of a cyclist in April 2014.

BREAKING: A JURY has been empanelled for the trial of a truck driver accused of hitting a cyclist and leaving him for dead.

The jury of four men and eight women will decide the fate of Geoffrey Joseph Sleba who pleaded not guilty this morning to the dangerous operation of a motorvehicle causing death before leaving the scene.

The 44-year-old is accused of leaving Dr Martin Pearson, 61, for dead on the Inglewood-Millmerran Rd Anzac Day 2014.

Police allege the Lowood veterinarian was participating in a cycling event when Sleba's road train struck and killed him.

Witnesses included two of Sleba's employees, who had travelled the highway on the day of Dr Pearson's death as well as a number of police officers from the Warwick station.

Sleba is represented by Peter Davis QC and barrister Dennis Lynch.