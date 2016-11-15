Breakouts and big nights

23°
Jonno Colfs
| 15th Nov 2016 7:38 AM
A DAY IN THE LIFE - DENIS KENNY

STANDING behind the counter at Warwick Secondhand and Collectables in King St is a long way from the heady days of growing up in Carlton in the 1960s, but Denis Kenny remembers them fondly.

The business owner said his primary school was right next door to the "Bluestone College” (the infamous Pentridge Prison).

"I was there in 1965, the day Ronald Ryan and Peter Walker escaped,” he said.

"They had to shut down the school's footy oval.

"Ryan shot and killed a prison guard on the way out and they caught him 19 days later.

"In 1967, he was the last man hung in Australia.”

Mr Kenny said he bought his first house in Moonee Ponds in 1972.

"It cost me $11,000,” he said.

"I saw it sold earlier this year for $1.35million.

"At one point I also had a two-bedroom flat and a three-bedroom flat in Caulfield as well.

"I was 35 and I married my 25-year-old dance partner, silly decision, then sold everything and we moved to the Gold Coast.

"If I didn't I'd probably be a very wealthy man these days. I wish I'd kept just one of them.”

Mr Kenny started out his working career in Melbourne with Woolworths, going through their management training program and managing several stores across the city.

After the move to the Gold Coast he changed direction and became marketing and entertainment manager at Seagulls Rugby League Club.

"At the time it was the biggest club of its kind in the country,” he said.

"Four hundred-plus poker machines and it was my job to bring out stars like Tom Jones, Engelbert Humperdink and Joe Cocker to perform there.

"It was actually Joe Cocker's last tour of Australia and the club had a lot of money so I convinced him to come and play three shows at Seagulls.”

Mr Kenny said Cocker went on stage with a large milkshake carton full of alcohol.

"In those days we had a curfew, but Joe was well drunk and went over it, so I had to pull the curtain down on him, which caused a few problems,” he said.

"But regardless, we spent till about 3am that morning, drinking and talking in the green room.

"The whole time, there was this lady sitting in the corner, whom I'd never seen.

"Eventually I asked her who she was, and she said, 'I'm his bleedin' wife and I'm here to make sure he comes home; we just built a house and he hasn't seen it yet because you made him come here for these extra shows!'.

"Lovely bloke Joe was though, really lovely,” he recalled.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  community people warwick

