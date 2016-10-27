Bridges named after Southern Downs legends

Maureen Dunn is honoured to have the Mullins Rd bridge named for her late husband, Tom Dunn, on the road named for her father, Dewey Mullins.

PROMINENT Southern Downs personalities will lend their names to four of the regions newest bridges.

Southern Downs councillors announced on Wednesday the Lyndhurst Lane bridge would be named in honour of Charlie Fraser, the Mullins Rd bridge for Tom Dunn, and Sandy Creek Rd bridge for Jacob Benz.

Bellinghams Rd bridge will remain as Bellingham Bridge, a name put forward to honour Dick and Emily Bellingham who settled in the area in the 1930s.

Jean Schnitzerling made the winning suggestion for the Sandy Creek Rd bridge.

Despite being unable to write the proposal herself, Mrs Schnitzerling said she thought the pioneering farmer deserved to have his name immortalised on the bridge.

"I'm 90 and going blind and so when I heard council was looking for names I got my best friend to write the proposal for good old Jacob Benz,” she said.

"He was just a good old farmer and in those days it was very primitive but he persevered to help the district and ran a dairy farm and supplied the Warwick Butter Factory for years.

"I was so excited when the council called me and told me my name had won.

"The Benz family still own property he used to own and they were very pleased too.”

Maureen Dunn, among others, proposed the Mullins Rd bridge be named for Tom Dunn.

The road was named for Mrs Dunn's father, Dewey Mullins, and she said she is proud the new bridge will similarly honour her late husband.

"My father owned land on the western side of the road and when I married Tom we bought land on the eastern side,” Mrs Dunn said.

"We operated a piggery there for 45 years so it just seemed right to me that the two were connected in this way.”

Mrs Dunn said her husband was highly involved in the community; he was one of the instigators of Rainbow FM 20 years ago and Warwick and District Sporting Car Club and helped establish bus services and a men's hostel for the St Vincent de Paul Society.

"Three of my daughters will use the bridge every day and one of them told me the news had brought a tear to her eye,” she said.

"I was very humbled others had nominated Tom as well and the whole family is feeling proud and honoured.”