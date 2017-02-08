Brisbane bistro uses Southern Downs farms

RIGHT: Brookfield's Wild Canary restaurant is bringing the best Southern Downs seasonal produce to Brisbane diners.

THE Southern Downs region is a little pocket of exploding flavours and food experiences for Queensland.

We are famous for our stonefruit, sunflowers and of course wine, but there are plenty of other hidden secrets that our about to be uncovered thanks to Brisbane's Wild Canary Bistro at the Brookfield Garden Centre.

Wild Canary chef Glen Barratt (pictured) and his team, are kicking off their 2017 calendar of events with a five-course degustation lunch featuring produce from the Southern Downs and Granite Belt region.

"Wild Canary have selected the major agricultural regions around Brisbane for our producer lunch series, have selected the Southern Downs and Granite Belt to coincide with the summer season's fabulous produce,” Mr Barratt said.

Back in 2014, Wild Canary ran its first producer's lunch, there have been some format changes since then, but fundamentally the idea is the same.

"Our menu showcases produce, giving the farmer or producer a platform to share their stories, guests listen while making a deeper connection with the origins of their meal,” Glen said.

"It's a thrill for the farmers, all that hard work, long days, caring for the soil - we honour that in the kitchen and bring it all together.”

Glen visited the region last week (and has more visits planned - so stay tuned for adventure updates as he unearths new fare), and has sourced produce from Stanthorpe Cheese, Sutton's Farm and Symara Organic Farm so far.

And of course, the region has a bounty that stretches beyond a lunch, so Wild Canary will be showcasing the Southern Downs and Granite Belt region all month with produce featuring in specials, sharing platters and their weekly Sunday sessions. Allora-based Eggcettera's pecan-fed pork will be a highlight.

"I love getting out into Brisbane's neighbouring regions, it's a buzz sourcing the produce,” Glen said.

"Talking to locals, hunting down great produce - it's our priority to find the best ingredients possible from great farmers.”

And this region has some great farmers!

To book your Southern Downs and Granite Belt Producer Lunch ticket head to www.wildcanary.com.au.