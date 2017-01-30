Brisbane entertainer at country music day at Allora

Guest artist Sylvia Soltau signs an album for Basil Stewart at the Ultra Golden Country Music Club January Country Showcase at the Allora State School Hall.

GUEST artist Sylvia Soltau travelled from Cannon Hill in Brisbane for the Ultra Golden Country Music Club January Country Showcase at the Allora State School Hall.

Ms Soltau was returning home from the Country Music Festival in Tamworth when she lobbed into Allora for a spot of music.

She was on the vocals and Brisbane musician Peter Guntrip on guitar.

"I have been guest artist for the Ultra Golden Country Music Club three times,” she said.

"My music is country and easy listening and I run my own country music gatherings at Cannon Hill. There are so many country music fans in the city and country.”

The club holds country showcases whenever there is a fifth Sunday in the month and will hold another event in late April.

Many of the ultra golden club members performed on the day along with many of the patrons.