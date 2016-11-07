Brothers show youth has a big future in sheep dog trialling

The Knight brothers, Bailey (holding Bizzy) and Charles (holding Jake) filled four of the first five placings in the encourage trial at Karara.

TWO young dog handlers from Crows Nest came and conquered at the weekend Karara Sheep Dog Trials.

The trial attracted more than 200 nominations and went like clockwork.

An encourage trial was organised yesterday for the newer handlers and the Knight Brothers, Bailey and Charles, were both in the top five.

Charles, 15, was first with his dog Pete and third with another dog while Bailey, 17, was fourth and fifth with two dogs.

"Pete is an old dog who is 10 but is still going strong in sheep dog trialling,” Charles said.

Bailey said participants in sheep dog trialling had to have patience.

"You wouldn't be in the sport if you didn't,” he said.

The brothers have been competing for the past two years. While they live in Toowoomba where Bailey is an apprentice plumber and Charles a student at St Mary's, the pair train their dogs on their property at Crows Nest.

"We both want to win open trials in the future,” they said.

While some handlers have sheep just to train dogs, the Knights trade in a few sheep so have sheep more than just for practice.