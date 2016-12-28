Brumby Catch to excite on NYE

THIS year's New Year's Eve Rodeo has a quirky new event on the schedule.

The Invitational Brumby Catch will be featured this year with some of the best local horse breakers and trainers showing their skills with unhandled horses.

The New Year's Eve Rodeo Committee has invited a number of locals, including David, Steven and Michael Maher, Lachy McMahon, Will Clothier, Geoff Grant, Jarrod O'Loughlin and Mick Aspinall among others to put their horsemanship skills to the test.

Each horseman will have four minutes to safely catch and halter the Brumby and bring it under control.

They will be scored on their horsemanship, how well they handle and control the horse, as well as how well they complete the task within the timeframe.

The winner will take home the 2016 Brumby Catch title and $500. There is also $100 cash for fastest clean catch.

This event is sure to entertain the crowds and show the hard work and skills of all horsemen involved, something that is not to be missed.

All brumby horses used in the event will be offered for sale at the conclusion.

All inquiries to go through the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society office on 4661 9060.