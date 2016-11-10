Bryon duo to rock Stanthorpe

Nahanni from Bryon Bay are playing at Stanthorpe Rocks.

BYRON Bay duo Nahanni are in town for Stanthorpe Rocks and they're excited.

Band member Tracey Stride said it was their first ever gig.

"Val has been writing songs for 40 years but this is our time in a band," she said.

"To get asked to play at Stanthorpe Rocks is amazing."

Val Ockert is a joyous man with a girl's name.

A Canadian balladeer living in Australia, Val has been writing songs for more than 40 years.

With a big voice and a little instrument - the 10-string Bolivian charango - he crafts powerful, soaring melodies with global imagery.

Influenced by Irish music, alternative country, 1950s waltz, jazz and folk, he is accompanied on piano and harmonies by the effervescent Tracey Stride.

In the process of making their first album, When The War Is Over, Val and Tracey will be selling a 3-song pre-album sample of their music.

Nahanni will play at Stanthorpe Rocks on Saturday and Sunday on the beer garden stage.