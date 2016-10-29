Bucking bulls and broncs bred to thrill

LOTSA BULL: Jackson Gill and Jack Kidd with the biggest stars of the Warwick Rodeo, the bucking bulls.

UNDOUBTEDLY the biggest drawcards at the Warwick Rodeo are the bucking bulls and broncs.

Let's face it, that's what everyone wants to see; they are the true stars.

However, these awesome beasts have to come from somewhere and there's one Australian family that has made a business out of supplying bucking stock to rodeos all over the country.

Malcolm and Eddie are the men behind Gill Bros Rodeo, a family of hard-working travelling stock contractors.

Mr Gill said this weekend they would supply the Warwick Rodeo with 40 bulls and 100 horses.

"These animals will be ridden in all the rodeo events, from the open bull ride to the broncs and all roughstock events,” he said.

"We provide to rodeos all over Australia and we're constantly on the road.”

Mr Gill said there were a few beasts you did not want to miss this year.

"We've got Eye Candy, two-time bucking bull of the year and has never been ridden for the eight seconds.”

"There's also Chuckles, Crash, Holiday Inn and Cool Bananas, all seldom ridden,” he said.

"In the horses you'll want to see Little Egypt, Troubled Waters and Moves Like Jagger.”

Mr Gill said 95% of the animals they have on hand in Warwick this weekend were bred at home.

"We have a rodeo breeding program, these horses are bred from bucking horses by bucking horses,” he said.

"It's years and years of breeding, they're bred from champions and educated to be buckjumpers.”

Mr Gill said bucking was a natural behaviour for horses.

"We're simply encouraging that nature,” he said.

"When they get to a rodeo, they know the drill and they know when it's time to perform.”