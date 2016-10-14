Buckles, boots, crowns

RIDING HIGH: Georgina and Bernadette Cubis have high hopes for this year's Warwick Rodeo Queen Quest.

IT'S the starting gun of Warwick's rodeo season, and this year's Rodeo Queen quest entrants are set to be put through their paces.

Tomorrow, the budding queens, princesses and tots will take to the ring to compete for their titles.

Former rodeo queen Kate Christensen knows best what the day entailed.

"Judging starts at 8.30am with horsemanship, then they get judged on personality through interviews,” she said.

"The queens will also have to ride a challenge horse, which means they have to do a pattern on a horse they've never ridden.”

This year's contestants are made up of two vying queens, four princesses, five junior cowgirls, four girl tiny tots and two boy tiny tots.

"The quest is about supporting our young people and their adventures,” Mrs Christensen said.

"We'd like to see the community support the girls who do so much for Warwick.”

The judging is a public event, as is the Warwick Rodeo Queen Quest presentation evening to be held tomorrow night at the Warwick Showgrounds.

Tickets are available at the Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft office for $30 for adults, $25 for eight to 15-year-olds, $10 for three to seven-year-olds and under threes for free.