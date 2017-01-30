33°
Building farms and nations

Jonno Colfs
| 30th Jan 2017 4:00 PM
CRAFTY: Bob Amos in his beloved shed surrounded by his hobby.
CRAFTY: Bob Amos in his beloved shed surrounded by his hobby. Jonno Colfs

THESE days Bob Amos spends his time playing at trains as a keen volunteer with the Southern Downs Steam Railway or immersing himself in his shed, wall-to- wall with timber of different shapes and sizes and all the tools required to work it.

That's a snippet of his life today, a far cry from how it all began.

Mr Amos was born in Melbourne in 1939 and said he enjoyed an idyllic childhood growing up in the bayside suburb of Sandringham.

"Back in those days it was school and every other second was spent in the water boating, fishing and swimming,” he said.

"It was a quiet spot and I loved it.”

"So different these days, full of million dollar homes.”

Mr Amos said he couldn't have wished for a better childhood.

"I had lovely parents, two older brothers and a sister,” he said.

"My dad owned a little menswear shop in Bridge Road near the MCG.

"When I was old enough, at 14, I had to go in and help him on Saturday mornings.”

Mr Amos said he remembered it like it was yesterday.

"I started in 'jocks, socks and hanks'; my brothers got the classy jobs looking after the shirts and trousers,” he said.

"Then in 1956 I started ag college in Horsham in northern Victoria.”

Mr Amos said he couldn't see himself working in a shop and loved the farm life.

"I'd had a taste in my school holidays as a kid and that's what I wanted to do, work the land, work with the animals,” he said.

BACK ON TRACK: Southern Downs Steam Railway volunteer Peter Tobin and secretary Bob Amos are looking forward to getting their steam locomotive back on track with a trip to Clifton on Sunday. Photo Jayden Brown / Warwick Daily News
BACK ON TRACK: Southern Downs Steam Railway volunteer Peter Tobin and secretary Bob Amos are looking forward to getting their steam locomotive back on track with a trip to Clifton on Sunday. Photo Jayden Brown / Warwick Daily News Jayden Brown

Studying for a Diploma of Agriculture, Mr Amos said the course was hands on.

"It was a lot of practical experience and learning in those days,” he said.

"We worked on farms and did all aspects of farm life.

"It was a really good grounding in lots of areas.”

The Olympic Games came to Melbourne in 1956 and Mr Amos made a weekend trip back home to experience the spectacle.

"My parents were billoting a Brazilian yachtsman, I remember a lot of people had to put the athletes up,” he said.

"I saw some basketball and I got to the MCG to see some athletics as well.”

Despite growing up in Australia's sporting capital, Mr Amos said he wasn't blessed with natural sporting ability.

"I played cricket and football but usually ended up in the thirds,” he said.

"In two words, I was bloody hopeless.

"I wasn't too bad at cross country running, used to finish top ten, but I couldn't win a chook raffle.”

After three years in Ag college, Mr Amos worked around Victoria on dairy farms before taking a job at the Commonwealth Serum Laboratories.

He worked as lab assistant and it was during this time he met wife Sandy.

About 12 months later an ad in the paper caught Sandy's eye and Mr Amos ended up applying for a position as an agricultural extension officer in Papua New Guinea.

"I got the job and we went to PNG for six years,” he said.

"It was my job to pass on farming knowledge and info to the native farmers.

"The idea was to bring the country into the 20th century, that was the brief from the Australian Government under a mandate from the United Nations.”

Mr Amos said the whole country was transformed slowly over a few years.

"They were taught everything about farming, forms of government, health, education, working in a cash culture rather than a subsistence culture.”

Mr Amos said the Australian Government certainly had the best intentions and the Papuans' best interests at heart.

"In my personal view it was working well,” he said.

"Until Mr Whitlam got in and gave them independence virtually straight away.

"It was much too soon and I think, sadly, they've gone backwards.”

Returning to Australia with his growing family in 1966, Mr Amos took on a few jobs before being appointed manager of Hermitage Research Station in Warwick.

"I worked there until my retirement in 2003,” he said.

"That was a great job.

"Now I play tennis once a week and do a lot of woodwork.

"I've been very lucky - life is good.”

Bob Amos with his masterpieces at the Warwick Shire Woodcrafters Inc Open Day on Saturday, September 25
Bob Amos with his masterpieces at the Warwick Shire Woodcrafters Inc Open Day on Saturday, September 25
Topics:  southern downs steam railway warwick community warwick people

